Abrams leads Nationals against the Phillies after 4-hit game

The Associated Press

August 7, 2023, 3:57 AM

Washington Nationals (49-63, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (61-51, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (5-6, 4.72 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -227, Nationals +188; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Philadelphia Phillies after C.J. Abrams had four hits against the Reds on Sunday.

Philadelphia is 61-51 overall and 30-21 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .256, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Washington is 27-29 on the road and 49-63 overall. The Nationals have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .400.

The matchup Monday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Stott has 23 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .302 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 9-for-42 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has 19 home runs, 25 walks and 65 RBI while hitting .290 for the Nationals. Abrams is 12-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Nationals: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (knee), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 15-Day IL (knee), Rico Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thad Ward: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

