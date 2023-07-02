Phillies take on the Nationals after Bohm’s 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (33-49, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (44-38, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35…

Washington Nationals (33-49, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (44-38, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -250, Nationals +205; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals after Alec Bohm had four hits against the Nationals on Saturday.

Philadelphia has a 22-15 record in home games and a 44-38 record overall. The Phillies are 28-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has a 33-49 record overall and a 20-22 record in road games. The Nationals are 9-14 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 25 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 13-for-34 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario has 26 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .264 for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 16-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .267 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .259 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Nationals: Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.