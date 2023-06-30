Live Radio
Phillies host the Nationals to begin 3-game series

The Associated Press

June 30, 2023, 4:00 AM

Washington Nationals (32-48, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (43-37, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (5-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -176, Nationals +150; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Washington Nationals on Friday to start a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 21-14 in home games and 43-37 overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .257, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Washington is 32-48 overall and 19-21 on the road. The Nationals have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .261.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 10 home runs, 23 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .309 for the Phillies. Brandon Marsh is 14-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Lane Thomas has a .298 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 21 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs. Jeimer Candelario is 12-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Nationals: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Nationals: C.J. Abrams: day-to-day (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

