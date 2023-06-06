Live Radio
Diamondbacks visit the Nationals to start 3-game series

The Associated Press

June 6, 2023, 4:00 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-25, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (25-34, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (3-1, 3.73 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-3, 5.67 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -152, Nationals +130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Arizona Diamondbacks to start a three-game series.

Washington has a 25-34 record overall and a 12-19 record in home games. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .265, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Arizona has gone 15-11 in road games and 35-25 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .432 slugging percentage to rank fifth in MLB.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas ranks second on the Nationals with 20 extra base hits (11 doubles, a triple and eight home runs). Keibert Ruiz is 8-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads the Diamondbacks with a .310 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 14 walks and 35 RBI. Emmanuel Rivera is 12-for-35 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.68 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

