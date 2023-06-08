Diamondbacks take on the Nationals after Carroll’s 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (25-36, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Thursday, 1:05…

Arizona Diamondbacks (37-25, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (25-36, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.09 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -150, Nationals +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals after Corbin Carroll’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Washington has a 25-36 record overall and a 12-21 record in home games. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .263, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Arizona has a 37-25 record overall and a 17-11 record on the road. The Diamondbacks have the highest team batting average in the NL at .264.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas is second on the Nationals with 22 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and nine home runs). Keibert Ruiz is 9-for-36 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Carroll has 15 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Emmanuel Rivera is 15-for-36 with four doubles and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .242 batting average, 5.37 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Diamondbacks: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Carson Kelly: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.