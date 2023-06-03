Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Castellanos leads Phillies against…

Castellanos leads Phillies against the Nationals after 4-hit outing

The Associated Press

June 3, 2023, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (25-32, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (25-32, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Strahm (4-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.57 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -121, Nationals +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals after Nicholas Castellanos had four hits on Friday in an 8-7 loss to the Nationals.

Washington is 12-17 at home and 25-32 overall. The Nationals have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .265.

Philadelphia has a 25-32 record overall and an 11-22 record on the road. The Phillies have a 21-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 28 RBI for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 8-for-35 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 13 home runs while slugging .392. Castellanos is 15-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up