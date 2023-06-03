Castellanos leads Phillies against the Nationals after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (25-32, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (25-32, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Saturday, 4:05…

Philadelphia Phillies (25-32, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (25-32, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Strahm (4-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-3, 3.57 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 74 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -121, Nationals +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Washington Nationals after Nicholas Castellanos had four hits on Friday in an 8-7 loss to the Nationals.

Washington is 12-17 at home and 25-32 overall. The Nationals have the third-best team batting average in MLB play at .265.

Philadelphia has a 25-32 record overall and an 11-22 record on the road. The Phillies have a 21-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 28 RBI for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 8-for-35 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 13 home runs while slugging .392. Castellanos is 15-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by six runs

Phillies: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

