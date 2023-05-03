Washington Nationals host the Chicago Cubs Wednesday

Chicago Cubs (15-14, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (11-18, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Wednesday, 7:05…

Chicago Cubs (15-14, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (11-18, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-2, 2.29 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -195, Nationals +164; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

Washington is 11-18 overall and 4-12 at home. The Nationals are 6-13 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Chicago has a 7-6 record on the road and a 15-14 record overall. The Cubs have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .448.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario leads Washington with four home runs while slugging .393. C.J. Abrams is 10-for-34 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has six doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Cubs. Yan Gomes is 12-for-34 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .261 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cubs: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Cubs: Yan Gomes: day-to-day (head), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

