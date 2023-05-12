Live Radio
Nationals host the Mets, try to extend home win streak

The Associated Press

May 12, 2023, 3:59 AM

New York Mets (18-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (16-21, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (3-2, 4.33 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Nationals: MacKenzie Gore (3-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -131, Nationals +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets trying to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Washington has gone 6-12 in home games and 16-21 overall. The Nationals have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .259.

New York is 11-12 in road games and 18-20 overall. The Mets have gone 10-19 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Meneses has a .288 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has seven doubles and two home runs. Luis Garcia is 14-for-40 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 13 home runs while slugging .532. Brandon Nimmo is 11-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .273 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 3-7, .220 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (undisclosed), Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (eye), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back), Max Scherzer: day-to-day (neck), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

