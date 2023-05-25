Nationals and Padres meet to determine series winner

San Diego Padres (22-27, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (21-28, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Thursday,…

San Diego Padres (22-27, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (21-28, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (1-6, 5.60 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.50 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -176, Nationals +151; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Washington is 11-16 in home games and 21-28 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .264, which ranks second in the NL.

San Diego has gone 10-12 on the road and 22-27 overall. The Padres have a 17-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has five doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 14-for-41 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jake Cronenworth has eight doubles, three triples and five home runs for the Padres. Juan Soto is 9-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .290 batting average, 4.54 ERA, outscored by one run

Padres: 3-7, .189 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Manny Machado: 10-Day IL (hand), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (thumb sprain), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.