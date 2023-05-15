Mets face the Nationals with 2-1 series lead

New York Mets (20-21, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (17-23, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Monday,…

New York Mets (20-21, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (17-23, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (1-5, 7.68 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (1-5, 4.87 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -157, Nationals +133; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Washington Nationals leading the series 2-1.

Washington is 17-23 overall and 7-14 at home. The Nationals have a 4-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has gone 13-13 in road games and 20-21 overall. The Mets have a 14-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has five doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 12-for-42 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has a .320 batting average to lead the Mets, and has nine doubles, a triple and three home runs. Francisco Lindor is 10-for-42 with a home run and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by one run

Mets: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (eye), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.