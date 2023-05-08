Giants host the Nationals to begin 3-game series

Washington Nationals (14-20, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-18, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Washington Nationals (14-20, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (15-18, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (0-0, 2.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, three strikeouts); Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (3-1, 2.13 ERA, .82 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -222, Nationals +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Washington Nationals on Monday to open a three-game series.

San Francisco has a 9-8 record at home and a 15-18 record overall. The Giants have a 7-16 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Washington has an 8-8 record in road games and a 14-20 record overall. The Nationals are 11-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Davis leads San Francisco with seven home runs while slugging .520. LaMonte Wade Jr is 11-for-34 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario leads the Nationals with 11 extra base hits (seven doubles and four home runs). Lane Thomas is 8-for-31 with a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Nationals: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.41 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (calf), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Nationals: Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (illness), Victor Robles: day-to-day (back), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

