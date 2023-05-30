Live Radio
Home » Washington Nationals » Dodgers play the Nationals…

Dodgers play the Nationals leading series 1-0

The Associated Press

May 30, 2023, 4:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (23-31, fifth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (33-22, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (1-2, 5.32 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 1.82 ERA, .91 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -255, Nationals +215; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Los Angeles is 33-22 overall and 18-7 at home. The Dodgers have the third-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .455.

Washington has gone 12-14 in road games and 23-31 overall. The Nationals have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has seven doubles, seven home runs and 28 RBI for the Dodgers. J.D. Martinez is 16-for-43 with three doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Garcia has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 20 RBI for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 13-for-42 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Nationals: 5-5, .287 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Max Muncy: day-to-day (hamstring), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Victor Robles: 10-Day IL (back), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up