Diamondbacks take on the Nationals after Gurriel’s 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (13-20, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (19-14, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10…

Washington Nationals (13-20, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (19-14, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-1, 3.41 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-2, 6.39 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -166, Nationals +143; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks play the Washington Nationals after Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Arizona has gone 10-6 at home and 19-14 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .437 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.

Washington is 7-8 on the road and 13-20 overall. The Nationals have a 6-15 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 RBI while hitting .330 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 15-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jeimer Candelario leads Washington with four home runs while slugging .378. Lane Thomas is 8-for-29 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .290 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Victor Robles: day-to-day (undisclosed), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (foot), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.