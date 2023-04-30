Pirates bring road win streak into matchup with the Nationals

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (9-17, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Sunday, 1:35…

Pittsburgh Pirates (20-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (9-17, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (2-1, 3.03 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (1-4, 2.93 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -142, Nationals +121; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates hit the road against the Washington Nationals looking to extend a five-game road winning streak.

Washington is 9-17 overall and 2-11 in home games. The Nationals have a 5-12 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Pittsburgh has a 20-8 record overall and an 11-4 record in road games. The Pirates have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .346.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeimer Candelario has five doubles and four home runs for the Nationals. C.J. Abrams is 8-for-34 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Pirates. Carlos Santana is 14-for-39 with four doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Pirates: 9-1, .304 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ildemaro Vargas: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Pirates: Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

