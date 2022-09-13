Ryan Mountcastle hit a tying homer and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Washington Nationals 4-3 on Tuesday night to gain ground in the American League wild-card race.

Orioles_Nationals_Baseball_38389 Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle smiles in the dugout after his solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Orioles_Nationals_Baseball_63938 Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle smiles as he runs the bases on a solo home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Orioles_Nationals_Baseball_26572 Baltimore Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle hits a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Orioles_Nationals_Baseball_20766 Washington Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas smiles after scoring on a single by Luke Voit during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel Orioles_Nationals_Baseball_55379 Washington Nationals' Joey Meneses hits a double against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel APTOPIX_Orioles_Nationals_Baseball_77000 Washington Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses can't catch a ball hit by Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays for an RBI double during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Orioles_Nationals_Baseball_36344 Washington Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Harvey throws during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Orioles_Nationals_Baseball_52942 Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer, left, reacts with catcher Adley Rutschman after the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon Orioles_Nationals_Baseball_09936 Washington Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses can't catch a ball hit for a double by Baltimore Orioles' Austin Hays during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Nationals Park, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Washington. AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel ( 1 /9) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle told former teammate and current Washington Nationals reliever Hunter Harvey over dinner Monday he would take him deep if he got the chance during a two-game series this week. Harvey countered he would he hit Mountcastle in the back.

Mountcastle’s trash talk proved prophetic Tuesday night, as he homered off Harvey to help the Orioles beat the Nationals 4-3.

“I got him,” Mountcastle said. “It’s probably one of my favorite home runs I’ve ever hit.”

Mountcastle and the Orioles moved within five games of Tampa Bay for the AL’s final wild-card spot. The Nationals have lost four in a row and six of their last seven to fall a season-high 44 games under .500 at a majors-worst 49-93.

Mountcastle led off the fifth with his 22nd homer, a shot to right-center off Harvey (1-1) to tie it at 3. The former Baltimore prospect said he was not surprised he couldn’t calm down facing his former team.

“I figured it would be, especially with Mountcastle,” Harvey said. “The dude was in my wedding. I talk to him (just) about every night. When he got in the box, I was like ‘Oh, here we go.’ I just couldn’t calm down.”

Mountcastle grinned as he rounded first base, and Harvey couldn’t help but to smile as well.

“I started laughing,” Harvey said. “That’s the first time I ever laughed giving up a home run. It was hard to hide that emotion just because we’re so close. We talk so much trash. He looked at me and was laughing and I knew my phone was going to get blowed up and I knew he was going to wear me out. I was like ‘This is the worst-case scenario.’”

Gunnar Henderson then doubled, went to third on Ramón Urías’ single and scored on Austin Hays’ bloop double for the go-ahead run.

Mountcastle also singled and walked twice.

“For me, that was the best at-bats he’s taken in months,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said.

Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (7-5) allowed three runs in five-plus innings, yielding eight hits while striking out one. Félix Bautista worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his 13th save in 14 attempts.

Bautista has retired 33 of the 38 batters he has faced since surrendering a home run to Boston’s Xander Bogaerts on Aug. 21.

Baltimore opened the scoring in the first on Henderson’s RBI single. The Nationals tied it in the bottom of the inning on Luis García’s run-scoring double, then went ahead on Luke Voit’s RBI single and García’s RBI grounder in the third. The Orioles cut it to 3-2 when Cedric Mullins grounded into a double play in the fourth.

Washington starter Cory Abbott allowed two runs and struck out three in three-plus innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: 2B Rougned Odor, who left Sunday game after being hit on the right hand, was available to pinch hit. … RHP Rico Garcia cleared outright waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Norfolk.

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said LHP MacKenzie Gore (elbow inflammation) would throw a bullpen session Wednesday with the hopes of making another rehabilitation start Friday. Gore threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings Sunday for Triple-A Rochester. … DH Nelson Cruz (blurry vision) was removed for a pinch hitter in the fifth.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Tyler Wells (7-6, 3.91 ERA) will make his second start Wednesday night since returning from the injured list as the two-game series concludes. Nationals LHP Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.30) leads the majors in losses.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.