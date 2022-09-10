Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | Charles III proclaimed king | Photos
Phillies play the Nationals with 1-0 series lead

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 2:41 AM

Washington Nationals (49-90, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (76-62, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.52 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -250, Nationals +204; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Philadelphia is 76-62 overall and 42-31 at home. The Phillies are fifth in the NL with 172 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Washington has a 27-43 record in road games and a 49-90 record overall. The Nationals have a 36-17 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Saturday for the 14th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 11-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 23 doubles, five triples and 16 home runs for the Phillies. Edmundo Sosa is 9-for-16 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Cesar Hernandez is 13th on the Nationals with a .252 batting average, and has 27 doubles, four triples, a home run, 41 walks and 32 RBI. Luis Garcia is 14-for-46 with a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .289 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Nationals: 6-4, .309 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Victor Robles: day-to-day (neck), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

