Nationals host the Phillies to start 4-game series

The Associated Press

September 30, 2022, 3:55 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (83-72, third in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (54-101, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-4, 4.21 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-11, 5.34 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Philadelphia Phillies to open a four-game series.

Washington is 25-52 at home and 54-101 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .311 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Philadelphia has an 83-72 record overall and a 36-38 record in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .421 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the 16th time these teams square off this season. The Phillies hold a 13-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane Thomas has 25 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 13-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 42 home runs while slugging .483. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-38 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .212 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Phillies: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin: day-to-day (back), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Brad Hand: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

