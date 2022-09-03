LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » Washington Nationals » Mets try to keep…

Mets try to keep home win streak alive, host the Nationals

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (45-87, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (85-48, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-17, 6.56 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.27 ERA, .93 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -439, Nationals +340; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Washington Nationals looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

New York has an 85-48 record overall and a 46-21 record at home. The Mets have hit 134 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Washington is 23-40 on the road and 45-87 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams play Saturday for the 15th time this season. The Mets are up 11-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads New York with 32 home runs while slugging .511. Starling Marte is 9-for-35 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has 21 doubles and six home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 16-for-41 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (knee), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

116 agencies intend to extend Networx telecommunication contracts

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up