Mets try to keep home win streak alive, host the Nationals

The New York Mets host the Washington Nationals looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Washington Nationals (45-87, fifth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (85-48, first in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (5-17, 6.56 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.27 ERA, .93 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -439, Nationals +340; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

New York has an 85-48 record overall and a 46-21 record at home. The Mets have hit 134 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Washington is 23-40 on the road and 45-87 overall. Nationals hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams play Saturday for the 15th time this season. The Mets are up 11-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads New York with 32 home runs while slugging .511. Starling Marte is 9-for-35 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Keibert Ruiz has 21 doubles and six home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 16-for-41 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Nationals: 4-6, .247 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (knee), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (left calf), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

