Reports: Nationals trade Juan Soto to San Diego

The Washington Nationals have traded star outfielder Juan Soto and Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports the Nationals will receive Padres rookie pitcher Mackenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams and three other prospects in the deal.

Outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, and right-hander Jarlin Susana are also reportedly headed to Washington in the trade.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman said Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer is also included in the deal, but he has a no-trade clause and would have to approve a trade to Washington before it’s complete.

This is a developing story and will be updated.