Ray takes no-hit try into 7th, Mariners beat Nationals

Robbie Ray took a no-hit try into the seventh inning, Mitch Haniger and Eugenio Suárez both hit two-run homers and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Washington Nationals 4-2 Tuesday night.

Nationals_Mariners_Baseball_02284 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray throws against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Seattle. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren Nationals_Mariners_Baseball_79871 Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams, left puts an insurance tag on Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez (44) after Rodriguez struck out swinging during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Seattle. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren Nationals_Mariners_Baseball_56210 Washington Nationals' Joey Meneses (45) greets third-base coach Gary Disarcina, left, after he hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Seattle. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren Nationals_Mariners_Baseball_22934 Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez stands near the on-deck circle as he waits for an at-bat against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Seattle. Rodriguez struck out swinging on the at-bat. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren Nationals_Mariners_Baseball_83414 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray tips his cap after being pulled from a baseball game against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in Seattle. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray took a no-hit try into the seventh inning, Mitch Haniger and Eugenio Suárez both hit two-run homers and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Washington Nationals 4-2 Tuesday night.

Ray (10-8), last year’s AL Cy Young winner with Toronto, had issued just a pair of walks through six before surrendering a leadoff home run by rookie Joey Meneses in the seventh.

Ray exited after an infield single by Lane Thomas with one out, receiving a standing ovation. He struck seven and walked two.

In his last four outings, Ray has gone at least six innings each time, allowing six runs in that span and striking out 34.

Paul Sewald gave up a run in the ninth while getting his 16th save.

Erick Fedde (5-8) made his first start since July 24 after recovering from shoulder inflammation and coming off the injured list. The right-hander allowed two runs, on Haniger’s homer, in five innings.

The Nationals haven’t had a starting pitcher credited with a win in 40 games, the longest drought in major league history.

Haniger has gotten a hit in 14 of 15 games since returning from the IL on Aug. 6. Suárez hit his 23rd homer in the seventh.

Meneses has been one of the lone bright spots for the struggling Nationals. The 30-year-old has six home runs in 18 games, and his double in the ninth raised his batting average to .329.

SHIFT? NO PROBLEM

A notorious pull hitter for all of his career, designated hitter Carlos Santana tallied two hits, both to the left side of the field, including a rousing bunt hit over by third base in the first inning, recognizing the void space. His latter hit, a single into shallow left field in the bottom of the seventh was followed by Suárez’s homer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: LF Sam Haggerty received an MRI, revealing an isolated deltoid strain. The Mariners will find out more about how he’s feeling in the next few days and will be available off the bench if needed, manager Scott Servais said.

ROSTER MOVES

Nationals: C Riley Adams was recalled from Triple-A Rochester and placed in the starting lineup. Washington also designated RHP Tyler Clippard for assignment and optioned catcher Tres Barrera to Triple-A Rochester.

NEXT UP

Nationals: RHP Aníbal Sánchez (0-5, 6.43) had one of his best outings of the season in his last start, allowing one run over five innings against the Padres.

Mariners: Rookie RHP George Kirby (5-3, 3.47) takes the mound for the 18th time this season for Seattle. He struck out seven in an 11-7 win over the Angels last week.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.