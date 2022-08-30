Murphy’s grand slam keys A’s 10-6 win against Nationals

Sean Murphy's fifth-inning grand slam broke open a one-run game and the Oakland Athletics beat the Washington Nationals 10-6 Tuesday night.

Murphy added two singles and drove in five runs for Oakland, which has won three straight.

Dermis Garcia hit his first career home run and Tony Kemp had three hits for the A’s in their first game in Washington since they were swept June 7-9, 2005 at RFK Stadium.

Cole Irvin (7-11) labored through 5 1/3 innings for the win, allowing five runs on nine hits. He struck out six, walked one and hit two batters while throwing 105 pitches.

Lane Thomas had a homer and a single for the Nationals. Luis Garcia homered and rookie Joey Meneses continued his torrid start, hitting three doubles and raising his average to .352 over 23 games.

Washington starter Erick Fedde (5-9) didn’t make it out of the third inning, giving up six runs on nine hits.

Trailing 4-1, Oakland took the lead with a five-run third that included a two-run homer by Garcia and a two-run double by Kemp.

In the fifth, the A’s loaded the bases against Steve Cishek on a single sandwiched between two walks and Murphy followed with a shot to center for his first career grand slam and 17th homer of the season.

HELP IS ON THE WAY

The Athletics are calling up LHP Ken Waldichuk to make his Major League debut Thursday against the Nationals. Ranked as Oakland’s No. 3 prospect by MLB.com, Waldichuk was acquired by the A’s from the Yankees in exchange for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino at the Trade Deadline. He is 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings over four starts at Triple-A Las Vegas.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: RHP Zach Jackson (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on 15-day IL retroactive to Aug. 27.

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said rookie RHP Cade Cavalli will be shut down for two weeks because of shoulder inflammation. Cavalli made his Major League debut Friday and felt discomfort in his shoulder while playing catch on Saturday. An MRI revealed inflammation around the capsule, but no structural damage. … LHP MacKenzie Gore (left elbow inflammation) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session. Martinez said the next step for Gore will be a 50-pitch bullpen.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP James Kaprielian (3-8, 4.88 ERA) is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 starts in July and August after going 0-5 with a 5.88 ERA in 11 starts in May and June.

Nationals: RHP Anibal Sanchez (0-5, 5.72) is 2-3 with a 3.48 ERA in eight career starts against the A’s.

