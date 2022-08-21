Bell hits 2-run HR, Manaea goes 7, Padres top Nationals 2-1

Josh Bell showed he's out of his slump by slugging his second home run in two games against his former team to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Nationals_Padres_Baseball_15711 Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin works against a San Diego Padres batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in San Diego. AP Photo/Gregory Bull Nationals_Padres_Baseball_11882 Washington Nationals starting pitcher Patrick Corbin works against a San Diego Padres batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in San Diego. AP Photo/Gregory Bull Nationals_Padres_Baseball_75589 Washington Nationals' Nelson Cruz, right, reacts with third base coach Gary Disarcina after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in San Diego. AP Photo/Gregory Bull Nationals_Padres_Baseball_35896 Washington Nationals' Nelson Cruz watch his home run hit during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in San Diego. AP Photo/Gregory Bull Nationals_Padres_Baseball_65792 Washington Nationals shortstop Ildemaro Vargas throws to first too late for a double play as San Diego Padres's Jose Azocar slides in late to second base during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in San Diego. San Diego Padres' Juan Soto was safe at first on the fielder's choice. AP Photo/Gregory Bull Nationals_Padres_Baseball_21746 Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez drops the ball as San Diego Padres' Ha-Seong Kim safely steals second base during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in San Diego. AP Photo/Gregory Bull Nationals_Padres_Baseball_84553 San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea works against a Washington Nationals batter during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in San Diego. AP Photo/Gregory Bull Nationals_Padres_Baseball_38546 San Diego Padres' Josh Bell hits a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in San Diego. AP Photo/Gregory Bull Nationals_Padres_Baseball_34268 San Diego Padres' Josh Bell, right, reacts with teammate Jurickson Profar after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in San Diego. AP Photo/Gregory Bull Nationals_Padres_Baseball_55240 San Diego Padres' Josh Bell reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in San Diego. AP Photo/Gregory Bull Nationals_Padres_Baseball_67020 San Diego Padres' Josh Bell watches his two-run home run hit during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in San Diego. AP Photo/Gregory Bull Nationals_Padres_Baseball_62060 San Diego Padres' Josh Bell reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in San Diego. AP Photo/Gregory Bull ( 1 /12) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josh Bell showed he’s out of his slump by slugging his second home run in two games against his former team to lead the San Diego Padres to a 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.

Starter Sean Manaea (7-6) pitched seven strong innings for the Padres to earn the victory, scattering five hits and giving up one run — a solo home run to Nelson Cruz in the fourth — for his first win since July 31.

The teams split the four-game series, with Nick Martinez earning his fifth save for the Padres by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin (4-17) gave up two runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings — his sixth loss without a win dating back to July 9.

After five scoreless innings, Corbin ran into trouble in the sixth. Brandon Drury hit a double, followed by Bell’s two-run shot into the right-field corner. Bell had been mired in a 1 for 33 hitting slump prior to his homer on Saturday.

The Nationals’ Hunter Harvey (1 2/3 innings) and Erasmo Ramirez (1 inning) both had scoreless relief stints after Corbin was removed.

TRANSACTIONS

The Nationals sent LHP Seth Romero on a rehab assignment on Saturday and recalled CF Josh Palacios from the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (right shoulder inflammation) is slated to return from the 15-day IL and start in the series opener in Seattle on Tuesday. Fedde has been on the IL since July 30, retroactive to July 27. ….INF Luis Garcia (left groin strain) left San Diego prior to Sunday’s game to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester. OF Yadiel Hernandez (left calf strain) was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 19.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Off Monday. Fedde (5-7, 4.95 ERA) will start Tuesday to open a two-game series at Seattle. The Mariners have LHP Robbie Ray (9-8, 3.87 ERA) slated to take the mound.

Padres: Also off Monday. RHP Mike Clevinger (4-4, 3.63) opens a two-game home series Tuesday vs. the Cleveland Guardians — his former team — and RHP Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.63).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.