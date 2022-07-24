WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia strikes port despite grain deal | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized | EU imposes more sanctions
Nationals play the Diamondbacks looking to break road slide

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Washington Nationals (31-65, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (42-52, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-7, 4.91 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -119, Nationals -100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will attempt to end their six-game road slide in a matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has gone 24-26 in home games and 42-52 overall. The Diamondbacks have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .385.

Washington is 31-65 overall and 16-29 on the road. The Nationals have gone 22-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Diamondbacks have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker is second on the Diamondbacks with 35 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs). Ketel Marte is 10-for-34 with a double, a triple, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .307 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has 21 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs. Juan Soto is 11-for-35 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Nationals: 1-9, .219 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

