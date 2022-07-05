Nationals look to break 5-game losing streak, take on the Phillies

The Washington Nationals aim to break a five-game slide with a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Washington Nationals (29-53, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (42-38, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-1, 2.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Phillies: Rodolfo Sanchez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -162, Nationals +139; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Philadelphia has a 42-38 record overall and a 22-20 record in home games. The Phillies have a 27-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington has gone 15-22 on the road and 29-53 overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks fifth in the NL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has 12 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 RBI for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 10-for-33 with three doubles, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 46 RBI for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 18-for-38 with seven doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .249 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (back), Johan Camargo: 10-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Connor Brogdon: 10-Day IL (covid), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Jackson Tetreault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Juan Soto: day-to-day (calf), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

