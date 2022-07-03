Nationals host Miami Marlins, look to break home skid

Miami Marlins (36-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (29-51, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Sunday, 1:35…

Miami Marlins (36-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (29-51, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (5-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-5, 4.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -137, Nationals +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins looking to break a three-game home skid.

Washington is 29-51 overall and 14-29 at home. The Nationals have a 21-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has a 36-40 record overall and a 17-24 record in road games. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Sunday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Marlins have a 10-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .219 for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 17-for-36 with six doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by five runs

Marlins: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.