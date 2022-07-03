FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals host Miami Marlins,…

Nationals host Miami Marlins, look to break home skid

The Associated Press

July 3, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (36-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (29-51, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (5-4, 3.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-5, 4.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -137, Nationals +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Miami Marlins looking to break a three-game home skid.

Washington is 29-51 overall and 14-29 at home. The Nationals have a 21-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has a 36-40 record overall and a 17-24 record in road games. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

Sunday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Marlins have a 10-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .219 for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 17-for-36 with six doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by five runs

Marlins: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA hits the play button on POLARIS by finalizing solicitation updates

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

Abortion bans cause privacy, financial issues for service members, despite DoD's efforts

Aside from G, all TSP funds drop for June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up