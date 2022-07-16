RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine children live and play near front line | Russian officials visited Iran to view drones | Missiles rain down on Dnipro | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones
Report: Nationals to entertain Juan Soto trade after he rejects $440M deal

Eric Mullin, NBC Sports Washington

July 16, 2022, 12:41 PM

Juan Soto could be on the move in the next couple of weeks.

The Washington Nationals will entertain trade offers for their superstar outfielder after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Saturday.

The $440 million deal would have made Soto the highest-paid player in MLB history. Although, in terms of average annual value, it would have ranked 20th all time at $29.33 million.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said as recently as last month that the team would not be trading Soto and had “every intention” of building the team around the two-time All-Star. But Soto turning down the Nats’ latest offer, which was the third one they’ve made in recent months, has left club officials “believing that if they cannot sign him for that money, they never will,” according to Rosenthal.

Soto, 23, is under club control for two more seasons beyond the current 2022 campaign.

The MLB trade deadline is on Aug. 2.

