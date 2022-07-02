Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals meet in game 2 of series

The Miami Marlins face the Washington Nationals with a 1-0 series lead.

Miami Marlins (35-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (29-50, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Daniel Castano (0-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Nationals: Jackson Tetreault (2-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -118, Nationals -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Washington has a 14-28 record at home and a 29-50 record overall. The Nationals have a 21-5 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami has a 16-24 record in road games and a 35-40 record overall. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .244.

The matchup Saturday is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Marlins hold a 9-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 16 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs for the Nationals. Luis Garcia is 11-for-36 with four doubles and a triple over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins: 6-4, .268 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: day-to-day (undisclosed), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

