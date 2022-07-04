FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: What's open and closed? | 'Beautiful' firework viewing weather | Road closures and restrictions | National Mall fireworks | Firework photo tips and ideas
Marlins try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Nationals

The Associated Press

July 4, 2022, 2:41 AM

Miami Marlins (37-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (29-52, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 11:05 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-3, 5.24 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-10, 6.06 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -113, Nationals -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins visit the Washington Nationals looking to continue a four-game road winning streak.

Washington has a 14-30 record in home games and a 29-52 record overall. The Nationals are 11-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami is 37-40 overall and 18-24 in road games. Marlins hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Marlins hold an 11-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 RBI for the Nationals. Yadiel Hernandez is 7-for-24 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .242 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Juan Soto: day-to-day (calf), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

