Diamondbacks and Nationals square off for season opener

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 2:41 AM

Washington Nationals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, five strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (5-9, 3.83 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -150, Nationals +127; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks start the season at home against the Washington Nationals.

Arizona had a 52-110 record overall and a 32-49 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks pitching staff had a collective 5.13 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.5 walks per nine innings.

Washington went 65-97 overall and 30-51 in road games a season ago. The Nationals averaged 8.6 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Nationals: Tyler Clippard: 15-Day IL (groin), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (quadricep), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

