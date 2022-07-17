RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia steps up attacks | Russia's information war expands | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Braves take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Nationals

The Associated Press

July 17, 2022, 2:41 AM

Atlanta Braves (56-37, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (30-63, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (0-0); Nationals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves seek to keep a three-game win streak intact when they play the Washington Nationals.

Washington has a 14-36 record in home games and a 30-63 record overall. The Nationals have the eighth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .316.

Atlanta has a 25-17 record in road games and a 56-37 record overall. The Braves have a 44-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 10-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 17 doubles and 19 home runs for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 12-for-43 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has a .289 batting average to rank fourth on the Braves, and has 20 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs. Austin Riley is 16-for-44 with six home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 1-9, .235 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Braves: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (quadricep), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

