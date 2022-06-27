Pirates aim to end 3-game skid, take on the Nationals

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-43, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (27-48, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Monday, 7:05…

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-43, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (27-48, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: TBD; Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-5, 4.46 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates enter the matchup against the Washington Nationals as losers of three straight games.

Washington has a 12-26 record in home games and a 27-48 record overall. The Nationals have gone 11-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Pittsburgh is 12-23 on the road and 29-43 overall. The Pirates have an 18-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Pirates are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 28 extra base hits (14 doubles and 14 home runs). Josh Bell is 15-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has 15 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .263 for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 9-for-38 with a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .231 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Pirates: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (thumb), Zach Thompson: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (back), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.