Nationals play the Brewers after Cruz’s 4-hit game

The Associated Press

June 11, 2022, 2:41 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (33-27, second in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (22-38, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (5-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (2-8, 6.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -165, Nationals +142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Nelson Cruz had four hits on Friday in an 11-5 win over the Brewers.

Washington has gone 10-18 at home and 22-38 overall. The Nationals are 15-25 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Milwaukee is 18-15 in road games and 33-27 overall. The Brewers have a 13-7 record in games decided by one run.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz has seven doubles and six home runs for the Nationals. Lane Thomas is 14-for-34 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with a .258 batting average, and has 14 doubles, 10 home runs, 17 walks and 38 RBI. Andrew McCutchen is 10-for-36 with six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .264 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Brewers: 1-9, .204 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alcides Escobar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Alex Jackson: 10-Day IL (finger), Kolten Wong: day-to-day (calf), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (groin), Michael Brosseau: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (lat), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

