Ruiz’s 10th-inning RBI double lifts Nationals over Marlins

Keibert Ruiz had three hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 Wednesday night.

Nationals_Marlins_Baseball_21696 Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) beats the throw to Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas to steal second during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Miami. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Nationals_Marlins_Baseball_04676 Washington Nationals pitching coach Jim Hickey (48) talks with starting pitcher Josiah Gray (40) during the third inning of a baseball game Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Miami. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Nationals_Marlins_Baseball_47204 Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (22) draws a walk during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Miami. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Nationals_Marlins_Baseball_63601 Washington Nationals' Cesar Hernandez, right, slides past Miami Marlins third baseman Erik Gonzalez (9) with a triple during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Miami. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Nationals_Marlins_Baseball_45554 Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. scores on a sacrifice fly hit by Jesus Aguilar during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Miami. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Nationals_Marlins_Baseball_59511 Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas, right, scores past Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz, left, on a sacrifice fly by Garrett Cooper during the third inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Miami. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Nationals_Marlins_Baseball_49096 Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr., left, runs past Washington Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar (3) for a triple during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Miami. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky Nationals_Marlins_Baseball_64877 Washington Nationals' Cesar Hernandez hits a triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Miami. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

MIAMI (AP) — Keibert Ruiz had three hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 Wednesday night.

César Hernández tripled and doubled, Maikel Franco singled twice, and Juan Soto had three walks for the Nationals, who avoided their second three-game sweep to the Marlins this season.

Ruiz’s smash down the third-base line off reliever Daniel Castano (0-1) scored automatic runner Dee Strange-Gordon from third.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s sacrifice fly against Washington reliever Tanner Rainey (1-1) with the bases loaded in the ninth tied it at 4. The Nationals unsuccessfully appealed that Jesús Sánchez left third base before Soto caught Chisholm’s shot in right.

Victor Arano worked the 10th for his first save.

The Nationals broke a 3-3 tie after Miami reliever Anthony Bender hit Lane Thomas with the bases loaded in the eighth.

Marlins starter Pablo López, who began the day with a major league-best 1.05 ERA, had his shortest outing of the season, working three innings on 82 pitches. López allowed three runs, four hits, walked two and struck out two. The right-hander’s ERA rose to 1.57.

Chisholm tied it at 3 with his solo shot against starter Josiah Gray to lead off the fifth. Chisholm drove Gray’s fastball over the wall in center for his seventh homer.

Gray was lifted after six innings. He allowed three runs, six hits and struck out seven and hit a batter.

Consecutive RBI doubles from Alcides Escobar and Hernández in the second put Washington ahead 3-1 before the Marlins narrowed the deficit on Garrett Cooper’s sacrifice fly in the third.

The Nationals struck quickly against López. Hernández hit a leadoff triple and scored on a wild pitch.

Miami responded in the bottom half as leadoff hitter Chisholm also tripled and raced home on Jesús Aguilar’s sacrifice fly.

PLATE DISCIPLINE

Hernández set the tone early with his nine-pitch at bat in the first. The Nationals made López quickly build up his pitch count, resulting in his brief outing. After Hernández, the four other batters in the inning drew at least five pitches.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: OF Jorge Soler (back stiffness) missed his second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (2-2, 4.24) is the scheduled starter in the opener of a three-game set at Milwaukee Friday.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (2-4, 4.45) will start the opener of a home series against Atlanta Friday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.