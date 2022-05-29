RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front | Families await word from missing Azovstal defenders | Refugees flee Russian advance
Rockies’ Freeland leaves game against Nationals with injury

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 4:02 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado Rockies’ starting pitcher Kyle Freeland left the game against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning Sunday with an apparent leg injury.

More than 100 pitches into the game, Freeland landed awkwardly and pointed to his lower leg/ankle area.

Freeland had two be helped off the field and was replaced by Robert Stephenson, who gave up a two-run homer to Lane Thomas.

The Rockies starter allowed five runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out two and walked four.

