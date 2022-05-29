Nationals play the Rockies with 2-1 series lead

Colorado Rockies (21-25, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (17-31, fifth in the NL East) Washington; Sunday, 1:35…

Colorado Rockies (21-25, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (17-31, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-4, 5.44 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -120, Rockies -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

Washington has an 8-18 record at home and a 17-31 record overall. The Nationals have an 11-20 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Colorado is 21-25 overall and 7-14 in road games. The Rockies are 13-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 17 extra base hits (nine doubles and eight home runs). Lane Thomas is 5-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 13 home runs while slugging .600. Charlie Blackmon is 11-for-35 with a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

