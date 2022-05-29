RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front | Families await word from missing Azovstal defenders | Refugees flee Russian advance
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals play the Rockies…

Nationals play the Rockies with 2-1 series lead

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Rockies (21-25, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (17-31, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (4-4, 5.44 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -120, Rockies -100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

Washington has an 8-18 record at home and a 17-31 record overall. The Nationals have an 11-20 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Colorado is 21-25 overall and 7-14 in road games. The Rockies are 13-4 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 17 extra base hits (nine doubles and eight home runs). Lane Thomas is 5-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 13 home runs while slugging .600. Charlie Blackmon is 11-for-35 with a triple, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

FEMA sets self-imposed deadline for moving more applications to the cloud

Federal AI task force outlines ‘equitable future’ for R&D resources

Survey: Worried about back-to-office plans? A lot of you are.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up