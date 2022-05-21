RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia claims to capture Mariupol | APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker | Adoptions halted by war in Ukraine | G7 countries to provide $19.8 billion in aid
Brewers bring 1-0 series lead over Nationals into game 2

The Associated Press

May 21, 2022, 2:41 AM

Washington Nationals (13-27, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (25-14, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-6, 6.28 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (4-2, 5.35 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -221, Nationals +181; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Washington Nationals, leading the series 1-0.

Milwaukee is 25-14 overall and 13-5 in home games. The Brewers have a 15-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington has a 5-15 record in home games and a 13-27 record overall. The Nationals have gone 2-4 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with nine home runs while slugging .527. Hunter Renfroe is 13-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto leads Washington with eight home runs while slugging .465. Nelson Cruz is 10-for-34 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by two runs

Nationals: 3-7, .231 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

