Nationals take on the Giants after Robles’ 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (7-15, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-7, third in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Washington Nationals (7-15, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-7, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (1-3, 6.98 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (2-1, 2.96 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -252, Nationals +206; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the San Francisco Giants after Victor Robles had four hits against the Giants on Friday.

San Francisco is 5-4 at home and 13-7 overall. The Giants have hit 23 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Washington is 7-15 overall and 3-11 in home games. The Nationals are 0-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Giants hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has a .290 batting average to rank fourth on the Giants, and has five doubles and two home runs. Joc Pederson is 9-for-26 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has a .357 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has five doubles and two home runs. Cesar Hernandez is 13-for-43 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .228 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Dominic Leone: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joc Pederson: day-to-day (abductor), Zack Littell: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.