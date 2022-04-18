D’backs-Nats postponed by rain; now Tuesday doubleheader

The Arizona Diamondbacks' game at the Washington Nationals on Monday was postponed because of rain.

The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.

The rescheduled game was moved to 1:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The game already on the schedule for Tuesday starts at 7:05 p.m. EDT.

The Nationals enter the four-game series against the Diamondbacks in last place in the NL East with a 4-7 record. The Diamondbacks are last in the NL West at 3-6.

