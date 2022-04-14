2022 Baseball Salaries

|———
|NEW YORK METS
|Max Scherzer
|$43,333,333
|Francisco Lindor
|32,477,277
|il-Jacob deGrom
|27,257,728
|Robinson Cano
|24,000,000
|Starling Marte
|15,750,000
|Mark Canha
|13,000,000
|Carlos Carrasco
|12,000,000
|Edwin Diaz
|10,200,000
|Eduardo Escobar
|10,000,000
|arb-Chris Bassitt
|8,650,000
|James McCann
|8,150,000
|Taijuan Walker
|8,000,000
|Trevor May
|7,750,000
|Pete Alonso
|7,400,000
|Brandon Nimmo
|7,000,000
|Adam Ottavino
|4,000,000
|Dominic Smith
|3,950,000
|Seth Lugo
|3,925,000
|Trevor Williams
|3,900,000
|Jeff McNeil
|3,000,000
|J.D. Davis
|2,760,000
|Joely Rodriguez
|2,500,000
|Chasen Shreve
|1,500,000
|Travis Jankowski
|1,250,000
|il-Joey Lucchesi
|1,150,000
|Tomas Nido
|890,000
|Luis Guillorme
|875,000
|Drew Smith
|750,000
|Sean Reid-Foley
|717,500
|Tylor Megill
|707,500
|il-Jake Reed
|705,000
|il-John Curtiss
|700,000
|———
|PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
|Bryce Harper
|$27,538,462
|Zack Wheeler
|26,000,000
|J.T. Realmuto
|23,875,000
|Nick Castellanos
|20,000,000
|Kyle Schwarber
|19,000,000
|Aaron Nola
|15,500,000
|Didi Gregorius
|15,013,985
|Jean Segura
|14,850,000
|Corey Knebel
|10,000,000
|Rhys Hoskins
|7,700,000
|Kyle Gibson
|7,666,667
|arb-Zach Eflin
|6,025,000
|Jeurys Familia
|6,000,000
|Brad Hand
|6,000,000
|Jose Alvarado
|1,900,000
|il-Odubel Herrera
|1,750,000
|Johan Camargo
|1,400,000
|Ranger Suarez
|730,000
|Seranthony Dominguez
|727,500
|il-Sam Coonrod
|717,500
|Alec Bohm
|715,000
|Connor Brogdon
|715,000
|il-Ryan Sherriff
|708,000
|bl-James Norwood
|706,400
|Nick Nelson
|706,000
|Garrett Stubbs
|704,500
|Matt Vierling
|704,000
|Bailey Falter
|703,000
|il-JoJo Romero
|703,000
|il-Kent Emanuel
|702,000
|il-Rafael Marchan
|701,500
|Damon Jones
|701,000
|Mickey Moniak
|701,000
|Cristopher Sanchez
|701,000
|Bryson Stott
|700,000
|———
|PITTSBURGH PIRATES
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|$10,000,000
|Bryan Reynolds
|6,750,000
|Roberto Perez
|5,000,000
|Yoshitomo Tsutsugo
|4,000,000
|Chris Stratton
|2,700,000
|Heath Hembree
|2,125,000
|Jose Quintana
|2,000,000
|Kevin Newman
|1,950,000
|Ben Gamel
|1,800,000
|Jake Marisnick
|1,300,000
|il-Greg Allen
|800,000
|Andrew Knapp
|800,000
|Daniel Vogelbach
|800,000
|Josh VanMeter
|726,800
|il-Anthony Alford
|725,000
|Anthony Banda
|725,000
|JT Brubaker
|725,000
|Michael Chavis
|725,000
|il-Sam Howard
|725,000
|Mitch Keller
|725,000
|Duane Underwood
|725,000
|David Bednar
|715,000
|il-Blake Cederlind
|715,000
|Wil Crowe
|715,000
|il-Luis Oviedo
|715,000
|Dillon Peters
|715,000
|Cole Tucker
|715,000
|Bryse Wilson
|715,000
|Aaron Fletcher
|705,000
|il-Max Kranick
|705,000
|il-Nick Mears
|705,000
|Hoy Jun Park
|705,000
|Zach Thompson
|705,000
|Miguel Yajure
|705,000
|Diego Castillo
|700,000
|———
|ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
|Nolan Arenado
|$32,974,847
|Paul Goldschmidt
|25,333,333
|Adam Wainwright
|17,500,000
|Miles Mikolas
|17,000,000
|Yadier Molina
|10,000,000
|Steven Matz
|8,500,000
|Paul DeJong
|6,166,667
|Harrison Bader
|5,200,000
|Corey Dickerson
|5,000,000
|il-Jack Flaherty
|5,000,000
|arb-Tyler O’Neill
|3,775,000
|il-Alex Reyes
|2,850,000
|T.J. McFarland
|2,500,000
|Albert Pujols
|2,500,000
|Drew VerHagen
|2,500,000
|Giovanny Gallegos
|2,410,000
|Aaron Brooks
|1,400,000
|Nick Wittgren
|1,200,000
|Dakota Hudson
|1,050,000
|Jordan Hicks
|937,500
|Tommy Edman
|722,900
|Ryan Helsley
|722,450
|Genesis Cabrera
|719,200
|Andrew Knizner
|718,300
|Edmundo Sosa
|715,600
|Kodi Whitley
|714,350
|Jake Woodford
|714,350
|Lars Nootbaar
|705,200
|Dylan Carlson
|703,800
|Andre Pallante
|700,000
|———
|SAN DIEGO PADRES
|Manny Machado
|$34,000,000
|Wil Myers
|22,500,000
|Eric Hosmer
|21,000,000
|Yu Darvish
|20,000,000
|Blake Snell
|13,100,000
|il-Drew Pomeranz
|10,000,000
|Sean Manaea
|9,750,000
|Joe Musgrove
|8,625,000
|il-Mike Clevinger
|8,000,000
|Taylor Rogers
|7,300,000
|Jurickson Profar
|6,500,000
|Ha-Seong Kim
|6,000,000
|Nick Martinez
|6,000,000
|Robert Suarez
|6,000,000
|il-Fernando Tatis Jr.
|5,714,286
|Luke Voit
|5,450,000
|Dinelson Lamet
|4,775,000
|Craig Stammen
|4,000,000
|il-Luis Garcia
|3,250,000
|Pierce Johnson
|3,000,000
|Jorge Alfaro
|2,725,000
|Tim Hill
|1,325,000
|Austin Adams
|925,000
|Jake Cronenworth
|757,200
|Matt Beaty
|730,000
|Trent Grisham
|729,300
|Austin Nola
|726,900
|Nabil Crismatt
|721,500
|Javy Guerra
|704,900
|il-Michel Baez
|704,700
|il-Adrian Morejon
|704,500
|C.J. Abrams
|700,000
|Jose Azocar
|700,000
|Steven Wilson
|700,000
|———
|SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
|Carlos Rodon
|$21,500,000
|il-Evan Longoria
|19,492,642
|Brandon Belt
|18,400,000
|Brandon Crawford
|16,000,000
|Alex Wood
|12,500,000
|Anthony DeSclafani
|12,000,000
|Alex Cobb
|9,000,000
|Joc Pederson
|6,000,000
|il-Tommy La Stella
|5,250,000
|il-Matt Boyd
|5,200,000
|Mike Yastrzemski
|3,700,000
|Wilmer Flores
|3,500,000
|Darin Ruf
|3,000,000
|Curt Casali
|2,600,000
|Jake McGee
|2,500,000
|Dominic Leone
|2,250,000
|Austin Slater
|1,850,000
|Jarlin Garcia
|1,725,000
|Jose Alvarez
|1,500,000
|John Brebbia
|837,500
|Tyler Beede
|730,000
|Steven Duggar
|730,000
|Zack Littell
|730,000
|Tyler Rogers
|730,000
|il-LaMonte Wade Jr.
|730,000
|Logan Webb
|730,000
|Mauricio Dubon
|715,000
|Thairo Estrada
|715,000
|Joey Bart
|707,500
|Camilo Doval
|703,750
|Sam Long
|703,750
|Luke Williams
|701,500
|———
|WASHINGTON NATIONALS
|il-Stephen Strasburg
|$32,205,854
|Patrick Corbin
|23,416,667
|Juan Soto
|17,100,000
|Nelson Cruz
|12,000,000
|Josh Bell
|10,000,000
|il-Will Harris
|8,000,000
|Cesar Hernandez
|4,000,000
|il-Joe Ross
|2,400,000
|Erick Fedde
|2,150,000
|Anibal Sanchez
|2,000,000
|Steve Cishek
|1,750,000
|Victor Robles
|1,650,000
|il-Ehire Adrianza
|1,500,000
|Sean Doolittle
|1,500,000
|Maikel Franco
|1,250,000
|Alcides Escobar
|1,000,000
|Victor Arano
|900,000
|Austin Voth
|875,000
|Tanner Rainey
|860,000
|Dee Strange-Gordon
|800,000
|Kyle Finnegan
|725,900
|Lane Thomas
|723,600
|Paolo Espino
|716,200
|Yadiel Hernandez
|714,000
|il-Carter Kieboom
|713,400
|Patrick Murphy
|712,500
|Andres Machado
|708,200
|Riley Adams
|706,700
|il-Seth Romero
|705,000
|Josiah Gray
|703,500
|Mason Thompson
|702,200
|Keibert Ruiz
|701,300
|Joan Adon
|700,200
|Lucius Fox
|700,000
