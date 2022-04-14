2022 Baseball Salaries

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Damaged Russian warship sinks after fire | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
———
NEW YORK METS
Max Scherzer $43,333,333
Francisco Lindor 32,477,277
il-Jacob deGrom 27,257,728
Robinson Cano 24,000,000
Starling Marte 15,750,000
Mark Canha 13,000,000
Carlos Carrasco 12,000,000
Edwin Diaz 10,200,000
Eduardo Escobar 10,000,000
arb-Chris Bassitt 8,650,000
James McCann 8,150,000
Taijuan Walker 8,000,000
Trevor May 7,750,000
Pete Alonso 7,400,000
Brandon Nimmo 7,000,000
Adam Ottavino 4,000,000
Dominic Smith 3,950,000
Seth Lugo 3,925,000
Trevor Williams 3,900,000
Jeff McNeil 3,000,000
J.D. Davis 2,760,000
Joely Rodriguez 2,500,000
Chasen Shreve 1,500,000
Travis Jankowski 1,250,000
il-Joey Lucchesi 1,150,000
Tomas Nido 890,000
Luis Guillorme 875,000
Drew Smith 750,000
Sean Reid-Foley 717,500
Tylor Megill 707,500
il-Jake Reed 705,000
il-John Curtiss 700,000
———
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Bryce Harper $27,538,462
Zack Wheeler 26,000,000
J.T. Realmuto 23,875,000
Nick Castellanos 20,000,000
Kyle Schwarber 19,000,000
Aaron Nola 15,500,000
Didi Gregorius 15,013,985
Jean Segura 14,850,000
Corey Knebel 10,000,000
Rhys Hoskins 7,700,000
Kyle Gibson 7,666,667
arb-Zach Eflin 6,025,000
Jeurys Familia 6,000,000
Brad Hand 6,000,000
Jose Alvarado 1,900,000
il-Odubel Herrera 1,750,000
Johan Camargo 1,400,000
Ranger Suarez 730,000
Seranthony Dominguez 727,500
il-Sam Coonrod 717,500
Alec Bohm 715,000
Connor Brogdon 715,000
il-Ryan Sherriff 708,000
bl-James Norwood 706,400
Nick Nelson 706,000
Garrett Stubbs 704,500
Matt Vierling 704,000
Bailey Falter 703,000
il-JoJo Romero 703,000
il-Kent Emanuel 702,000
il-Rafael Marchan 701,500
Damon Jones 701,000
Mickey Moniak 701,000
Cristopher Sanchez 701,000
Bryson Stott 700,000
———
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
Ke’Bryan Hayes $10,000,000
Bryan Reynolds 6,750,000
Roberto Perez 5,000,000
Yoshitomo Tsutsugo 4,000,000
Chris Stratton 2,700,000
Heath Hembree 2,125,000
Jose Quintana 2,000,000
Kevin Newman 1,950,000
Ben Gamel 1,800,000
Jake Marisnick 1,300,000
il-Greg Allen 800,000
Andrew Knapp 800,000
Daniel Vogelbach 800,000
Josh VanMeter 726,800
il-Anthony Alford 725,000
Anthony Banda 725,000
JT Brubaker 725,000
Michael Chavis 725,000
il-Sam Howard 725,000
Mitch Keller 725,000
Duane Underwood 725,000
David Bednar 715,000
il-Blake Cederlind 715,000
Wil Crowe 715,000
il-Luis Oviedo 715,000
Dillon Peters 715,000
Cole Tucker 715,000
Bryse Wilson 715,000
Aaron Fletcher 705,000
il-Max Kranick 705,000
il-Nick Mears 705,000
Hoy Jun Park 705,000
Zach Thompson 705,000
Miguel Yajure 705,000
Diego Castillo 700,000
———
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
Nolan Arenado $32,974,847
Paul Goldschmidt 25,333,333
Adam Wainwright 17,500,000
Miles Mikolas 17,000,000
Yadier Molina 10,000,000
Steven Matz 8,500,000
Paul DeJong 6,166,667
Harrison Bader 5,200,000
Corey Dickerson 5,000,000
il-Jack Flaherty 5,000,000
arb-Tyler O’Neill 3,775,000
il-Alex Reyes 2,850,000
T.J. McFarland 2,500,000
Albert Pujols 2,500,000
Drew VerHagen 2,500,000
Giovanny Gallegos 2,410,000
Aaron Brooks 1,400,000
Nick Wittgren 1,200,000
Dakota Hudson 1,050,000
Jordan Hicks 937,500
Tommy Edman 722,900
Ryan Helsley 722,450
Genesis Cabrera 719,200
Andrew Knizner 718,300
Edmundo Sosa 715,600
Kodi Whitley 714,350
Jake Woodford 714,350
Lars Nootbaar 705,200
Dylan Carlson 703,800
Andre Pallante 700,000
———
SAN DIEGO PADRES
Manny Machado $34,000,000
Wil Myers 22,500,000
Eric Hosmer 21,000,000
Yu Darvish 20,000,000
Blake Snell 13,100,000
il-Drew Pomeranz 10,000,000
Sean Manaea 9,750,000
Joe Musgrove 8,625,000
il-Mike Clevinger 8,000,000
Taylor Rogers 7,300,000
Jurickson Profar 6,500,000
Ha-Seong Kim 6,000,000
Nick Martinez 6,000,000
Robert Suarez 6,000,000
il-Fernando Tatis Jr. 5,714,286
Luke Voit 5,450,000
Dinelson Lamet 4,775,000
Craig Stammen 4,000,000
il-Luis Garcia 3,250,000
Pierce Johnson 3,000,000
Jorge Alfaro 2,725,000
Tim Hill 1,325,000
Austin Adams 925,000
Jake Cronenworth 757,200
Matt Beaty 730,000
Trent Grisham 729,300
Austin Nola 726,900
Nabil Crismatt 721,500
Javy Guerra 704,900
il-Michel Baez 704,700
il-Adrian Morejon 704,500
C.J. Abrams 700,000
Jose Azocar 700,000
Steven Wilson 700,000
———
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Carlos Rodon $21,500,000
il-Evan Longoria 19,492,642
Brandon Belt 18,400,000
Brandon Crawford 16,000,000
Alex Wood 12,500,000
Anthony DeSclafani 12,000,000
Alex Cobb 9,000,000
Joc Pederson 6,000,000
il-Tommy La Stella 5,250,000
il-Matt Boyd 5,200,000
Mike Yastrzemski 3,700,000
Wilmer Flores 3,500,000
Darin Ruf 3,000,000
Curt Casali 2,600,000
Jake McGee 2,500,000
Dominic Leone 2,250,000
Austin Slater 1,850,000
Jarlin Garcia 1,725,000
Jose Alvarez 1,500,000
John Brebbia 837,500
Tyler Beede 730,000
Steven Duggar 730,000
Zack Littell 730,000
Tyler Rogers 730,000
il-LaMonte Wade Jr. 730,000
Logan Webb 730,000
Mauricio Dubon 715,000
Thairo Estrada 715,000
Joey Bart 707,500
Camilo Doval 703,750
Sam Long 703,750
Luke Williams 701,500
———
WASHINGTON NATIONALS
il-Stephen Strasburg $32,205,854
Patrick Corbin 23,416,667
Juan Soto 17,100,000
Nelson Cruz 12,000,000
Josh Bell 10,000,000
il-Will Harris 8,000,000
Cesar Hernandez 4,000,000
il-Joe Ross 2,400,000
Erick Fedde 2,150,000
Anibal Sanchez 2,000,000
Steve Cishek 1,750,000
Victor Robles 1,650,000
il-Ehire Adrianza 1,500,000
Sean Doolittle 1,500,000
Maikel Franco 1,250,000
Alcides Escobar 1,000,000
Victor Arano 900,000
Austin Voth 875,000
Tanner Rainey 860,000
Dee Strange-Gordon 800,000
Kyle Finnegan 725,900
Lane Thomas 723,600
Paolo Espino 716,200
Yadiel Hernandez 714,000
il-Carter Kieboom 713,400
Patrick Murphy 712,500
Andres Machado 708,200
Riley Adams 706,700
il-Seth Romero 705,000
Josiah Gray 703,500
Mason Thompson 702,200
Keibert Ruiz 701,300
Joan Adon 700,200
Lucius Fox 700,000

