2022 Baseball Salaries

——— NEW YORK METS Max Scherzer $43,333,333 Francisco Lindor 32,477,277 il-Jacob deGrom 27,257,728 Robinson Cano 24,000,000 Starling Marte 15,750,000 Mark…

——— NEW YORK METS Max Scherzer $43,333,333 Francisco Lindor 32,477,277 il-Jacob deGrom 27,257,728 Robinson Cano 24,000,000 Starling Marte 15,750,000 Mark Canha 13,000,000 Carlos Carrasco 12,000,000 Edwin Diaz 10,200,000 Eduardo Escobar 10,000,000 arb-Chris Bassitt 8,650,000 James McCann 8,150,000 Taijuan Walker 8,000,000 Trevor May 7,750,000 Pete Alonso 7,400,000 Brandon Nimmo 7,000,000 Adam Ottavino 4,000,000 Dominic Smith 3,950,000 Seth Lugo 3,925,000 Trevor Williams 3,900,000 Jeff McNeil 3,000,000 J.D. Davis 2,760,000 Joely Rodriguez 2,500,000 Chasen Shreve 1,500,000 Travis Jankowski 1,250,000 il-Joey Lucchesi 1,150,000 Tomas Nido 890,000 Luis Guillorme 875,000 Drew Smith 750,000 Sean Reid-Foley 717,500 Tylor Megill 707,500 il-Jake Reed 705,000 il-John Curtiss 700,000 ——— PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES Bryce Harper $27,538,462 Zack Wheeler 26,000,000 J.T. Realmuto 23,875,000 Nick Castellanos 20,000,000 Kyle Schwarber 19,000,000 Aaron Nola 15,500,000 Didi Gregorius 15,013,985 Jean Segura 14,850,000 Corey Knebel 10,000,000 Rhys Hoskins 7,700,000 Kyle Gibson 7,666,667 arb-Zach Eflin 6,025,000 Jeurys Familia 6,000,000 Brad Hand 6,000,000 Jose Alvarado 1,900,000 il-Odubel Herrera 1,750,000 Johan Camargo 1,400,000 Ranger Suarez 730,000 Seranthony Dominguez 727,500 il-Sam Coonrod 717,500 Alec Bohm 715,000 Connor Brogdon 715,000 il-Ryan Sherriff 708,000 bl-James Norwood 706,400 Nick Nelson 706,000 Garrett Stubbs 704,500 Matt Vierling 704,000 Bailey Falter 703,000 il-JoJo Romero 703,000 il-Kent Emanuel 702,000 il-Rafael Marchan 701,500 Damon Jones 701,000 Mickey Moniak 701,000 Cristopher Sanchez 701,000 Bryson Stott 700,000 ——— PITTSBURGH PIRATES Ke’Bryan Hayes $10,000,000 Bryan Reynolds 6,750,000 Roberto Perez 5,000,000 Yoshitomo Tsutsugo 4,000,000 Chris Stratton 2,700,000 Heath Hembree 2,125,000 Jose Quintana 2,000,000 Kevin Newman 1,950,000 Ben Gamel 1,800,000 Jake Marisnick 1,300,000 il-Greg Allen 800,000 Andrew Knapp 800,000 Daniel Vogelbach 800,000 Josh VanMeter 726,800 il-Anthony Alford 725,000 Anthony Banda 725,000 JT Brubaker 725,000 Michael Chavis 725,000 il-Sam Howard 725,000 Mitch Keller 725,000 Duane Underwood 725,000 David Bednar 715,000 il-Blake Cederlind 715,000 Wil Crowe 715,000 il-Luis Oviedo 715,000 Dillon Peters 715,000 Cole Tucker 715,000 Bryse Wilson 715,000 Aaron Fletcher 705,000 il-Max Kranick 705,000 il-Nick Mears 705,000 Hoy Jun Park 705,000 Zach Thompson 705,000 Miguel Yajure 705,000 Diego Castillo 700,000 ——— ST. LOUIS CARDINALS Nolan Arenado $32,974,847 Paul Goldschmidt 25,333,333 Adam Wainwright 17,500,000 Miles Mikolas 17,000,000 Yadier Molina 10,000,000 Steven Matz 8,500,000 Paul DeJong 6,166,667 Harrison Bader 5,200,000 Corey Dickerson 5,000,000 il-Jack Flaherty 5,000,000 arb-Tyler O’Neill 3,775,000 il-Alex Reyes 2,850,000 T.J. McFarland 2,500,000 Albert Pujols 2,500,000 Drew VerHagen 2,500,000 Giovanny Gallegos 2,410,000 Aaron Brooks 1,400,000 Nick Wittgren 1,200,000 Dakota Hudson 1,050,000 Jordan Hicks 937,500 Tommy Edman 722,900 Ryan Helsley 722,450 Genesis Cabrera 719,200 Andrew Knizner 718,300 Edmundo Sosa 715,600 Kodi Whitley 714,350 Jake Woodford 714,350 Lars Nootbaar 705,200 Dylan Carlson 703,800 Andre Pallante 700,000 ——— SAN DIEGO PADRES Manny Machado $34,000,000 Wil Myers 22,500,000 Eric Hosmer 21,000,000 Yu Darvish 20,000,000 Blake Snell 13,100,000 il-Drew Pomeranz 10,000,000 Sean Manaea 9,750,000 Joe Musgrove 8,625,000 il-Mike Clevinger 8,000,000 Taylor Rogers 7,300,000 Jurickson Profar 6,500,000 Ha-Seong Kim 6,000,000 Nick Martinez 6,000,000 Robert Suarez 6,000,000 il-Fernando Tatis Jr. 5,714,286 Luke Voit 5,450,000 Dinelson Lamet 4,775,000 Craig Stammen 4,000,000 il-Luis Garcia 3,250,000 Pierce Johnson 3,000,000 Jorge Alfaro 2,725,000 Tim Hill 1,325,000 Austin Adams 925,000 Jake Cronenworth 757,200 Matt Beaty 730,000 Trent Grisham 729,300 Austin Nola 726,900 Nabil Crismatt 721,500 Javy Guerra 704,900 il-Michel Baez 704,700 il-Adrian Morejon 704,500 C.J. Abrams 700,000 Jose Azocar 700,000 Steven Wilson 700,000 ——— SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS Carlos Rodon $21,500,000 il-Evan Longoria 19,492,642 Brandon Belt 18,400,000 Brandon Crawford 16,000,000 Alex Wood 12,500,000 Anthony DeSclafani 12,000,000 Alex Cobb 9,000,000 Joc Pederson 6,000,000 il-Tommy La Stella 5,250,000 il-Matt Boyd 5,200,000 Mike Yastrzemski 3,700,000 Wilmer Flores 3,500,000 Darin Ruf 3,000,000 Curt Casali 2,600,000 Jake McGee 2,500,000 Dominic Leone 2,250,000 Austin Slater 1,850,000 Jarlin Garcia 1,725,000 Jose Alvarez 1,500,000 John Brebbia 837,500 Tyler Beede 730,000 Steven Duggar 730,000 Zack Littell 730,000 Tyler Rogers 730,000 il-LaMonte Wade Jr. 730,000 Logan Webb 730,000 Mauricio Dubon 715,000 Thairo Estrada 715,000 Joey Bart 707,500 Camilo Doval 703,750 Sam Long 703,750 Luke Williams 701,500 ——— WASHINGTON NATIONALS il-Stephen Strasburg $32,205,854 Patrick Corbin 23,416,667 Juan Soto 17,100,000 Nelson Cruz 12,000,000 Josh Bell 10,000,000 il-Will Harris 8,000,000 Cesar Hernandez 4,000,000 il-Joe Ross 2,400,000 Erick Fedde 2,150,000 Anibal Sanchez 2,000,000 Steve Cishek 1,750,000 Victor Robles 1,650,000 il-Ehire Adrianza 1,500,000 Sean Doolittle 1,500,000 Maikel Franco 1,250,000 Alcides Escobar 1,000,000 Victor Arano 900,000 Austin Voth 875,000 Tanner Rainey 860,000 Dee Strange-Gordon 800,000 Kyle Finnegan 725,900 Lane Thomas 723,600 Paolo Espino 716,200 Yadiel Hernandez 714,000 il-Carter Kieboom 713,400 Patrick Murphy 712,500 Andres Machado 708,200 Riley Adams 706,700 il-Seth Romero 705,000 Josiah Gray 703,500 Mason Thompson 702,200 Keibert Ruiz 701,300 Joan Adon 700,200 Lucius Fox 700,000

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.