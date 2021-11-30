CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
INF César Hernández, Nationals agree to terms on 1-year deal

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 10:52 PM

Cesar Hernandez
Cleveland Indians’ Cesar Hernandez catches a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays’ Mike Zunino during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Free agent César Hernández and the Washington Nationals have agreed to terms on a $4 million, one-year contract. Tuesday’s deal gives the team a veteran middle infielder who hit a career-high 21 homers last season. The 31-year-old Hernández is a switch-hitter who played for the Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox in 2021. He batted .232 with 62 RBIs and 84 runs. He made 142 starts at second base. Hernández was an AL Gold Glove winner in 2020 and his first seven seasons were with Philadelphia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

