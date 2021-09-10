9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Nationals pitcher Nolin, manager Martinez suspended for HBP

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 6:01 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball suspended Washington Nationals starting pitcher Sean Nolin five games on Friday for intentionally hitting Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Nolin, who was also fined an undisclosed amount, is appealing the suspension and can continue to play until there is a final resolution.

The league also suspended Nationals manager Dave Martinez one game and fined him an undisclosed amount. Martinez served the suspension in Friday night’s game in Pittsburgh. Bench coach Tim Bogar will manage the team in place of Martinez.

Nolin was ejected in the first inning on Wednesday after throwing behind Freeman and then hitting him in what became a 4-2 Nationals victory. Nolin plunked Freeman a day after Atlanta closer Will Smith hit Washington star Juan Soto.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

