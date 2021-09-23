Coronavirus News: US sets stage for boosters | Importance of nuance when dealing with COVID | How 'dark winter' can be avoided | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Washington Nationals » Corbin expected to start…

Corbin expected to start for the Nationals against Reds

The Associated Press

September 23, 2021, 11:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Nationals (63-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (78-74, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (8-15, 6.11 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) Reds: Luis Castillo (8-15, 4.03 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 181 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -208, Nationals +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Washington will face off on Thursday.

The Reds are 40-36 on their home turf. Cincinnati has a team on-base percentage of .324, led by Jesse Winker with a mark of .393.

The Nationals have gone 28-46 away from home. The Washington offense has compiled a .259 batting average as a team this season, Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .321.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-0. Sonny Gray recorded his first victory and Eugenio Suarez went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Stephen Strasburg registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 92 RBIs and is batting .270.

Soto leads the Nationals with 27 home runs and has 90 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.47 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .293 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (ribs), Tyler Naquin: (ribs), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Mike Moustakas: (foot).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee), Carter Kieboom: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden cybersecurity leaders back incident reporting legislation as 'absolutely critical'

Cloud Exchange: GSA sees pandemic accelerate pace, demand for cloud

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

Senators introduce bill to incentivize agencies to lease space they don’t need

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up