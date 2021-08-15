Nationals’ Ross to IL with partial elbow ligament tear

Washington Nationals right-hander Joe Ross was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a partially torn elbow ligament.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals right-hander Joe Ross was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a partially torn elbow ligament and will be re-evaluated by the doctor who performed his Tommy John surgery in 2017.

Ross has been the Nationals’ most consistent starter this season apart from Max Scherzer, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline. The 28-year-old Ross is 5-9 with a 4.17 ERA in 20 starts, with career highs in innings pitched (108) and strikeouts (109) in 20 games (19 starts).

Manager Dave Martinez said Ross felt tightness in his right forearm after a bullpen session on Saturday and had an MRI that showed a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament.

“We don’t know the end result,” Martinez said Sunday. “We want to make sure he goes to see the doctor that did his first surgery and then get the results. After that we’ll determine what kind of treatment or diagnosis will happen.”

Washington used the open roster spot to recall outfielder Lane Thomas from Triple-A Rochester. The Nationals acquired the 25-year-old Thomas in the trade that sent veteran starter Jon Lester to St. Louis. Thomas started in left field on Sunday against Atlanta.

