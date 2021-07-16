Coronavirus News: 500 days of tracking COVID | More variants with low vaccination rates | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Washington Nationals » Nats' Victor Robles leaves…

Nats’ Victor Robles leaves game against Padres in 2nd inning

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 9:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington center fielder Victor Robles left the Nationals game against the San Diego Padres in the second inning on Friday night.

During a Washington pitching change, left fielder Josh Harrison and right fielder Juan Soto went over to Robles and soon escorted him to the infield. Manager Dave Martinez came out and walked Robles to the dugout.

There was no immediate word on why Robles left the game.

Gerardo Parra replaced Robles in center.

The 24-year-old Robles is batting .209 with 46 hits, a homer and 11 RBIs this season.

The game-time temperature at Nationals Park was 92 degrees.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up