Musgrove expected to start as San Diego hosts Washington

The Associated Press

July 5, 2021, 3:05 AM

Washington Nationals (40-42, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (50-36, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jon Lester (2-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-6, 2.73 ERA, .87 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Washington will meet on Monday.

The Padres are 30-15 in home games in 2020. San Diego is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 57 total runs batted in.

The Nationals are 16-20 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .318.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 26 home runs and is batting .305.

Juan Soto is second on the Nationals with 37 RBIs and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .277 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals: 4-6, .263 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Kyle Finnegan: (hamstring), Erick Fedde: (oblique), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Trea Turner: (finger), Jordy Mercer: (quad), Alex Avila: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

