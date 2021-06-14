JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Washington faces Pittsburgh after Ross’ solid outing

The Associated Press

June 14, 2021, 3:08 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-41, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (27-35, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (4-5, 3.90 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Nationals: Jon Lester (0-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -122, Pirates +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Joe Ross. Ross went eight innings, giving up zero runs on five hits with nine strikeouts against San Francisco.

The Nationals are 15-17 in home games in 2020. Washington ranks seventh in the majors in hitting with a .244 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .299.

The Pirates have gone 10-22 away from home. Pittsburgh has hit 46 home runs this season, the lowest total in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads them with 10, averaging one every 22 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Nationals with 12 home runs and is slugging .449.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 31 RBIs and is batting .282.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .197 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Pirates: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (nose), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (undisclosed), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Colin Moran: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

