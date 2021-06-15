FATHER'S DAY : Father's Day Guide | DC heat emergency on Father's day | Gifts & meals for dad | Clinician's advice on coping with death of a father | Wine ideas for dad
Home » Washington Nationals » Pittsburgh's Hayes puts 10-game…

Pittsburgh’s Hayes puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Nationals

The Associated Press

June 15, 2021, 3:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (23-42, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (28-35, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-6, 4.66 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-5, 6.21 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -164, Pirates +141; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Pittsburgh will face off on Tuesday.

The Nationals are 16-17 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .298.

The Pirates are 10-23 in road games. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .296 is last in the National League. Adam Frazier leads the team with an OBP of .391.

The Nationals won the last meeting 3-2. Kyle Finnegan recorded his third victory and Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Clay Holmes registered his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schwarber leads the Nationals with 13 home runs and has 33 RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 10 home runs and is batting .281.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .205 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored by two runs

Pirates: 2-8, .219 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (nose), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Max Scherzer: (undisclosed), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Colin Moran: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

Federal CISO DeRusha: FISMA report details a key part of cyber roadmap

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up