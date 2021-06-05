CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC announces vaccine outreach workforce | J&J vaccine expiration dates extended | COVID vaccine numbers
Phillies’ Harper returns to lineup

The Associated Press

June 5, 2021, 4:51 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper returned to the lineup on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, starting in right field and batting third, after missing 11 games with a left wrist injury.

Harper was hurt on April 28 when a 97 mph fastball from St. Louis’ Genesis Cabrera hit him in the face and then the left wrist. He returned to the lineup after three days off but struggled.

The six-time All-Star and former NL MVP had just one homer and three RBIs in 15 games in May while slashing just .211/.318/.316 with 26 strikeouts in 57 at-bats. The Phillies placed him on the 10-day injured list on May 25 after an 0-for-16 stretch that included 10 strikeouts.

