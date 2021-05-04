CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer shot expanded to children | DC to lift most restrictions May 21 | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Washington Nationals » Nationals play the Braves…

Nationals play the Braves following Scherzer’s solid outing

The Associated Press

May 4, 2021, 3:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Atlanta Braves (12-16, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (12-12, first in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (2-1, 2.96 ERA, .92 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Nationals: Joe Ross (2-1, 4.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +118, Braves -135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Max Scherzer. Scherzer threw nine innings, surrendering one run on five hits with nine strikeouts against Miami.

The Nationals are 5-4 against the rest of their division. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .317 is eighth in the majors. Josh Harrison leads the lineup with an OBP of .451.

The Braves are 5-8 against NL East Division teams. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .317 is seventh in the majors. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with an OBP of .426.

The Braves won the last meeting 2-0. Luke Jackson secured his first victory and Pablo Sandoval went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs for Atlanta. Tanner Rainey registered his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner leads the Nationals with 29 hits and has 10 RBIs.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with nine home runs and is batting .333.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .239 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Braves: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.85 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Wander Suero: (oblique), Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Juan Soto: (shoulder).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Guillermo Heredia: (right hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New program combines traditional, multi-disciplinary research approaches to solve national-scale challenges

Pentagon preparing sole-source contract to replace Defense Travel System

USPS gets ahead of missing packages with AI edge computing

Federal retirement still up over 2020, processing times remain lengthy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up