Corbin expected to start for the Nationals against Cubs

The Nationals have gone 7-11 away from home. Washington ranks fourth in the league in hitting with a .253 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .329.

Washington Nationals (16-21, fifth in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (20-20, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (2-3, 0.00 ERA) Cubs: Zach Davies (2-2, 5.60 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -107, Nationals -108; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Washington will meet on Tuesday.

The Cubs are 14-8 in home games in 2020. Chicago has slugged .404, good for third in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the club with a .625 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Cubs won the last meeting 7-3. Adbert Alzolay earned his second victory and Jason Heyward went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Jon Lester took his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Cubs with 10 home runs and is batting .301.

Turner leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and has 21 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .259 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Nationals: 4-6, .263 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Alec Mills: (lower back), Shelby Miller: (back), Trevor Megill: (forearm), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (hamstring), Austin Romine: (left wrist).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

